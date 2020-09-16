Slotty, Robert K.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Frances (Schuster) Slotty, and both of his parents, Bruno and Verona (Raschein) Slotty; as well as many relatives and friends. Robert was born on July 3, 1933 in the Township of Honey Creek, Denzer, Wis. Raised in Sauk City, Wis., Robert “Bobby” joined the United States Navy to serve his country from 1952 to 1956 as a Metalsmith Third Class. He and Irene married in 1961 and they settled in Milwaukee where he helped craft the largest four-faced clock (at the time) in the world at Allen-Bradley. Bob and Irene moved the family to the Town of Summit in the early 1970s, where his children prospered in a country childhood. Most notably in his career, Bob worked for Allen-Bradley, Milwaukee, Wis., and retired from Grede Foundries, Reedsburg, Wis., in 1998. He had a long and enriching retirement, traveled the world and was able to see most of the seven continents. He had a deep love of his German heritage and especially enjoyed Africa and Croatia.