Smart, James Donald

DENVER - James Smart, age 74, of Denver, Colo., passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Jim was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Mauston, Wis., to Eugene and Viola (Blackburn) Smart. In 1963, he graduated from Mauston High School and in 1967 from UW-La Crosse. He worked for 40 years as a federal civil service employee, serving in the Social Security Department, U.S. Air Force and Veteran Affairs Administration.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy; sons, John (Jennifer) and Steven (Javier); grandsons, Evan and Ian; brothers, Jerry (Mary Ann) and Bob; sisters, Jennifer (Dick Seaman), Bette and Sally; five nieces; six nephews; and mother-in-law, Shirley Sweeney.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenny and Bill.
Services will be held Monday, June 28 at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, Mauston, with Father John Potaczek presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m.
