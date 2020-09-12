Smerling, Alice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Alice Eleanor Smerling age 82 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Alice will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 W. Main Street, Waupun.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Kohls Community Funeral Home with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

