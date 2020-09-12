Smerling, Alice

WAUPUN - Alice Eleanor Smerling age 82 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Visitation for Alice will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 W. Main Street, Waupun.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Kohls Community Funeral Home with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
