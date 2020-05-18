Smith, Allen H.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RIPON - Allen H. Smith, age 81, of Ripon, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pleasant Park Place.

Allen was born June 2, 1938 in Portage, the son of Harold and Mabel (Bauman) Smith. He graduated from Montello High School in 1956 and married Lila Messer in Portage on Nov. 7, 1959. He worked for many years on road construction as a heavy equipment operator. In 1974, Allen and Lila purchased their own farm and found their true passion. Allen loved working the land and being his own boss. In his free time, Allen enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, visiting with everyone he met, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.