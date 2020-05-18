Smith, Allen H.

RIPON - Allen H. Smith, age 81, of Ripon, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pleasant Park Place.
Allen was born June 2, 1938 in Portage, the son of Harold and Mabel (Bauman) Smith. He graduated from Montello High School in 1956 and married Lila Messer in Portage on Nov. 7, 1959. He worked for many years on road construction as a heavy equipment operator. In 1974, Allen and Lila purchased their own farm and found their true passion. Allen loved working the land and being his own boss. In his free time, Allen enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, visiting with everyone he met, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Allen is survived by his devoted wife, Lila Smith of Ripon; daughters, Lori (Jeff) Linger of Eldorado, and Karen (Scott) Thiesse of St. Joseph, Mich.; grandchildren, Kim (Blaine) Hornes of Oshkosh, Karie Linger of Oshkosh, Bryan (Nicole) Linger of Brandon, and Adam (Cassie) Thiesse of St. Joseph, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Avery and Blaine "Trip" Hornes and Landon Thiesse; sisters, Doris (Larry) Wright and Jeanne (Michael) Bleicher; brother-in-law, Marv Messer (special friend, Karen Est); and sister-in-law, Emmy Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mabel Smith; step-mother, Hazel Smith; brothers, Arnold (Pat) Smith and Ray Smith; grandson, Jason Linger; and father and mother-in-law, Harlan and Adeline Messer. He was further preceded in death by several other brothers and sisters-in-law.
A private family funeral service for Allen will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Terrace Shores Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Gary Zacharias officiating. Interment will follow at Markesan Memorial Cemetery, Markesan, WI. Memorials may be directed to Terrace Shores Evangelical Free Church, P.O. Box 434, Markesan, WI 53946.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)