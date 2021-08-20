Smith, Donald Glenville

DALTON - Donald Glenville Smith, age 92, of Dalton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. Don was born in Galesburg, N.D., to Henry and Selma (Stundahl) Smith on March 31, 1929. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. On Oct. 10, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Doris Irene Peterson in Hendrum, Minn.

Don owned and operated several locker plants/grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota before becoming a union ironworker. After retirement, Don was the founder and operated Grandpa's Shelters & Sheds. He and Doris moved to Buffalo Township in 1964 and became involved in the community. Don served on the Marquette and Columbia County Fair Boards, State of Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and Marquette County 4-H Leadership Association, as well as being a proud member of American Legion Post #351 of Montello and Ironworkers Union #383 for many years. He was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montello.

He enjoyed playing cards, roller skating, dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Don will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He created a replica model in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Ferris wheel; it can be seen at the Marquette County Historical Society in Westfield. In 1994, Don was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. Don was a longtime active member of the American Legion, with 72 years of continuous service. In 2021, Don designed and donated a Legionnaire Trailer to be used in parades to transport The American Legion Honor Guard; with the help of many, the trailer was completed and its first parade was the 2021 4th of July Parade in Harrisville. He always had a secret cookie for his grandkids in his pocket and will be remembered for his sense of humor.