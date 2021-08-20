Smith, Donald Glenville

DALTON - Donald Glenville Smith, age 92, of Dalton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. Don was born in Galesburg, N.D., to Henry and Selma (Stundahl) Smith on March 31, 1929. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. On Oct. 10, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Doris Irene Peterson in Hendrum, Minn.
Don owned and operated several locker plants/grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota before becoming a union ironworker. After retirement, Don was the founder and operated Grandpa's Shelters & Sheds. He and Doris moved to Buffalo Township in 1964 and became involved in the community. Don served on the Marquette and Columbia County Fair Boards, State of Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and Marquette County 4-H Leadership Association, as well as being a proud member of American Legion Post #351 of Montello and Ironworkers Union #383 for many years. He was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montello.
He enjoyed playing cards, roller skating, dancing, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Don will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He created a replica model in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Ferris wheel; it can be seen at the Marquette County Historical Society in Westfield. In 1994, Don was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. Don was a longtime active member of the American Legion, with 72 years of continuous service. In 2021, Don designed and donated a Legionnaire Trailer to be used in parades to transport The American Legion Honor Guard; with the help of many, the trailer was completed and its first parade was the 2021 4th of July Parade in Harrisville. He always had a secret cookie for his grandkids in his pocket and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Don leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Doris; and four children, Lana (Tim) Madole of Salem, Cheryl Smith of Dalton, Jeff of Dalton and Jody (Michelle) of Montello; as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Phyllis Farrell of Dalton and Shirley Fleith of Jamestown, N.D.; as well as many godchildren and other extended family members.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Dean Smith; brothers, Theodore "Palmer," Sivert, Harold, Hans Peter, and Dwayne; and sisters, Grace Hunter, Thelma Hahn-Burkle, Betty Lou Peterson, Verna Roidt and Dee Rhodes.
A special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice Team, Sandy Gerbitz, Rebecca Kearns and April Petroski. Thank you for all the care and support; your dedication was remarkable.
A funeral service for Donald Smith will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, at 11:30 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the church. Pastor Pete Zietlow will preside, and immediately following the service military honors will be performed by American Legion Post #351. Following the traditional service, Donald will be cremated and inurned at the Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for several memorials that will be established in Don's name.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)