Smith, George Bernard

LYNDON STATION - George Bernard Smith, age 91, of Lyndon Station, died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. George was the first son of George A. and Lillian L. (Langer) Smith and was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Janesville, Wis. On Feb. 5, 1951, George was united in marriage to Geraldine A. Rollette at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon. George entered in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in combat in Korea. After his return from military duty George went to work for A.M. Castle Steel in Chicago, Ill., until he retired in 1984 when they moved to Castle Rock Lake. They later moved to Lyndon Station and have resided there for the past 15 years. George loved his dogs and enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors.