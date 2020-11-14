Smith, Helena D. "Bean"

HORICON/MAYVILLE - Helena D. "Bean" Smith, 33, of Horicon and Mayville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Helena was born the daughter of Gary and Suzanne (Voeltz) Smith on Nov. 21, 1986, in Beaver Dam. She spent her first two years of life at the UW Hospital in Madison. Bean loved the outdoors, pie and eating at Applebee's.

She will be deeply missed by her parents; her brother, Michael "Mick" Smith; and her aunts, Jill (John) Voeltz and Lynn (Dave) Pett. Helena was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt, Cheryl Moldenhauer; and cousin, Amber Boydte.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.