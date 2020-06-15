Smith, James E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - James E. Smith, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

James was born on Jan. 27, 1931, the son of William and Esther (Rousseau) Smith in Columbus, Wis. He was a 1948 graduate of Randolph High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. On May 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to Christine "Mickey" Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lost Lake, Wis. Jim was a 1956 graduate of UW-Whitewater in Accounting and Finance.

Jim was employed for many years with the Gene Smith Realty Company in Beaver Dam. In 1986, Jim and Mickey moved to Las Vegas. He was employed with Falconi Acura Honda and retired in 1996, after an enjoyable 10 years of employment. In 2003, Jim and Mickey moved back home to Beaver Dam.

Jim enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Fox Lake Golf Club and Old Hickory Golf Club. He was a lifetime undefeated cribbage player, and a very passionate Wisconsin Badgers fan. Jim enjoyed many evenings playing Sudoku and listening to the "Barn Show." His favorite entertainer of all time was Bill McCollum.