Smith, James E.

BEAVER DAM - James E. Smith, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.
James was born on Jan. 27, 1931, the son of William and Esther (Rousseau) Smith in Columbus, Wis. He was a 1948 graduate of Randolph High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. On May 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to Christine "Mickey" Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lost Lake, Wis. Jim was a 1956 graduate of UW-Whitewater in Accounting and Finance.
Jim was employed for many years with the Gene Smith Realty Company in Beaver Dam. In 1986, Jim and Mickey moved to Las Vegas. He was employed with Falconi Acura Honda and retired in 1996, after an enjoyable 10 years of employment. In 2003, Jim and Mickey moved back home to Beaver Dam.
Jim enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Fox Lake Golf Club and Old Hickory Golf Club. He was a lifetime undefeated cribbage player, and a very passionate Wisconsin Badgers fan. Jim enjoyed many evenings playing Sudoku and listening to the "Barn Show." His favorite entertainer of all time was Bill McCollum.
Jim will be deeply missed by his children, Linda (Brian) Pritchard of Beaver Dam, Steven (Patrice) Smith of Long Beach, Calif., and Michael Smith of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Bryan (Rebekah) of Boulder, Colo., Colin (Brook) Dehn, Andrew (Cassie) Dehn and Bridget Pritchard, all of Beaver Dam; two great-grandchildren, Weston and Adelynn of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Smith of Horicon; sister, Margaret Cox of Milton; and sister-in-law, Nancy Noordhof of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mickey in 2004; son, Timothy; brothers, William, Leonard and Eugene; his sister, Myrle Waters; and brother-in-law, Fred Noordhof.
A memorial gathering for Jim will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH in Beaver Dam. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Father Mike Erwin officiating and inurnment at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to St. Katharine Drexel School.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff of the Christian Homestead in Waupun for their kind and compassionate care of Jim. Your kindness to our Father will always be remembered.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
