Smith, Jay Dean

MONTELLO—Jay Dean Smith, age 74 of Montello (Emery Lake) passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Jay was born in Maricopa County, Ariz. on Nov. 20, 1946 to Harold and Betty (Hailer) Smith. He graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee and proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Gunner. On Dec. 16, 1972, Jay was united in marriage to Karen Kurkiewicz at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Milwaukee; together they have been blessed with two children.
Jay and Karen established the Silver Smith’s in Montello in 1975. He worked in construction for over 25 years as well as at Speed Queen and Paslode. He enjoyed the outdoor life especially hunting and fishing, snowmobiling as well as classic cars, playing Farkle and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. Jay was an animal lover who adored his pets. Family was very important to Jay, he was proud to watch them grow and encourage them at their sporting events; the memories they made together will be cherished forever. Jay will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, welcoming spirit, laughter, love for his family.
Jay leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Karen of Montello; daughter, Nikki (Sean) Davis of Ripon; and son, Jayson of Wisconsin Dells. He is also survived by three amazing grandchildren, Korbin, Skylar and Ryleigh; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Carole) Kurkiewicz, Dick (Tina) Kurkiewicz, Wally (Kathy) Kurkiewicz; and sister-in-law, Jan Krocker; three loving aunts, Lorna Visvader, Darlene (Bill) Martineau and Loraine Waskiewicz as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harland (Jan), numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and grandparents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jay Smith will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montello. Visitation will be held on Friday evening at the church from 4 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. with a Rosary Prayer Service. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Father Savio Yerasani will officiate and full military honors will immediately follow mass at the church. Inurnment will be private.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
