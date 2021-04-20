Smith, Lyle G.

PARDEEVILLE - Lyle G. Smith, 90, of rural Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Remington House. He was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Viroqua, Wis., to Robert and Shirley (Williams) Smith. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed as a truck driver for many years.

Survivors include son, Mark (Reva) Smith; daughter, Dawn Smith; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Buck Smith; and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.

He will be laid to rest at Harris Cemetery in Marquette County. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.