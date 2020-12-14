Smith, Lyle

COLUMBUS—Lyle Newton Smith passed away December 11, 2020 just five days after his 96th birthday. He was born in Columbus to Newton and Viola (Rohrbeck) Smith on December 6, 1924. Lyle resided in Columbus for most of his life until his parents bought a farm in the Eaglewood area outside of Fall River. At age 17, Lyle enlisted in the U. S. Army during WWII and served until the war ended in 1945. Lyle married Shirley Pieper January 20, 1948. They were married 72 years until her death in February 2020.

Through the years Lyle built and remolded many homes in the Columbus area and was known for his expert trim work. He was always willing to help with building projects for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Columbus where he and his wife were members.

Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post 62, serving as Post Commander and was a member of VFW Post 8090. He was especially proud to serve at military funerals as the commander of the firing squad and was involved in Memorial Day events. He enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center in Columbus and meeting his buddies for Coffee at area restaurants. He loved boating on the Crawfish River and did so last year with his son Greg.