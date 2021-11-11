Smith, Nancy

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Roe Smith, nee O'Day, passed away at the age of 78 on Nov. 9, 2021, with her family by her side. Nancy was born on Aug. 26, 1943, in Wilmington, Del. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Maurice and Anna (Roe) O'Day. Nancy and sisters, Katherine and Patricia, lived with their parents in New Castle, Del., until their mother passed away suddenly, at which time Nancy went to live with her grandparents in Smyrna, Del. At age 4, Nancy returned to New Castle after her father remarried, and eventually half-sisters, Maureen, Linda, Susan, Martha, and Sally, arrived.
Nancy graduated from William Penn High School in 1961, and on June 30, 1962, she was married to the love of her life and best friend, Duane "Dewey" Smith. They had three children, Lisa Ann (Randy) Radig, Jodi Lynn (Kellet) Koch, and Timothy Duane. Nancy is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha (Angelo DeAngelo) Smith, Carlyanna (Gage) Kathack, Will Koch, and Olivia (Conrad Winkleman) Smith; great-grandchildren, Dereon, Emma, and soon to be, Ava; sister, Katherine (Herb) O'Day-Allen; half-sisters, Maureen, Susan, and Sally; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son, Timothy; sisters, Patricia, Linda, and Martha; and other family members and dear friends.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where she served on the council. She was also a member of the choir and Abbey's Group. Nancy enjoyed golf and was a member of Beaver Dam Country Club (Sunset Hills), where she won several championships.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Homecare & Hospice for their compassionate care in Nancy's time of need.
A memorial gathering for Nancy will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 5 p.m., with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
