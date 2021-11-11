Smith, Nancy

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Roe Smith, nee O'Day, passed away at the age of 78 on Nov. 9, 2021, with her family by her side. Nancy was born on Aug. 26, 1943, in Wilmington, Del. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Maurice and Anna (Roe) O'Day. Nancy and sisters, Katherine and Patricia, lived with their parents in New Castle, Del., until their mother passed away suddenly, at which time Nancy went to live with her grandparents in Smyrna, Del. At age 4, Nancy returned to New Castle after her father remarried, and eventually half-sisters, Maureen, Linda, Susan, Martha, and Sally, arrived.

Nancy graduated from William Penn High School in 1961, and on June 30, 1962, she was married to the love of her life and best friend, Duane "Dewey" Smith. They had three children, Lisa Ann (Randy) Radig, Jodi Lynn (Kellet) Koch, and Timothy Duane. Nancy is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha (Angelo DeAngelo) Smith, Carlyanna (Gage) Kathack, Will Koch, and Olivia (Conrad Winkleman) Smith; great-grandchildren, Dereon, Emma, and soon to be, Ava; sister, Katherine (Herb) O'Day-Allen; half-sisters, Maureen, Susan, and Sally; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son, Timothy; sisters, Patricia, Linda, and Martha; and other family members and dear friends.