Smith, Norma Lynne

BEAVER DAM - Norma Lynne Smith, age 61, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family.

Norma was born on Dec. 10, 1959, in Chicago, Ill. She attended high school in Thorsby, Ala., and went on to further her education in computer programming in Milwaukee, Wis. She was employed with Hydrite Chemical Co. in Brookfield, Wis., for 34 years as a lead developer. She was truly an asset to the company, and her co-workers became like family to her.

Norma married Randy Smith, and together they had five children and 13 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Autumn, Lexi, McKenzie, and Maddie), Katie (Isabella, Liam, Alexis, Jazmyn, and Connor), Kyle, Sara (Connor), and Anna (Emma, Molly, and Logan). She had four brothers, Wade (Brenda), Geoff (Sebrena), Jason, and Michael; her mother, Jessie Curl; as well as many other relatives and great friends.

Norma loved to travel, listening to audio books while she drove, cooking, crocheting, and lots of other crafts. She made any D.I.Y. projects look easy. A lot of her free time was spent with her children and grandchildren, whether she was cooking for the family or kicked back with a Jack and Coke watching us cook for her. Either way, she loved having her family around, and she was so cherished by all of us.