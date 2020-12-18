Smith, Richard C. "Dick"

SALINE, Mich. - Richard C. Smith, formerly of Naperville, Ill., passed away Dec. 10, 2020, in Saline, Mich.

Born to Charles and Lucille (Jerred) Smith on Nov. 26, 1922, in Pardeeville, Wis., Dick was one of eight children.

He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1940 where he excelled in athletics. His love for sports and the influence of his coaches and teachers inspired Dick to become an educator and a coach himself, a role in which he could make a difference in the lives of young athletes. He graduated from North Central College (NCC) in Naperville, Ill., with a degree in education. At NCC he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He completed a Master of Science in education from Northern Illinois University in 1960. In 2005 Dick was inducted into the North Central College Athletic Hall of Fame and was named "one of the best athletes in the history of the school." (See the following link for details www.ochalekstark.com).

While in college, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he piloted the C46 and C47 aircraft. Upon resuming his education, Dick remained a USAF Reservist in the Korean War, piloting the C119 Boxcar Aircraft, and ultimately retired with the rank of MAJ Richard Smith USAF (Ret).