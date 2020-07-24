Smith, Rosemary

BEAVER DAM—Rosemary E. Smith, age 87 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.
Rosemary was born in Morrisonville on March 17, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Sievert) Hron. On June 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to her husband, Gordon “Gordy” Smith in Beaver Dam. Rosemary was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church and active with the Retirees. In her free time, she could be found gardening, cooking, or spending time with her friends. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting the Beaver Dam Senior Center.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Patrick) Barry of Madison; step-children, Mark (Diane) Smith of Texas and Richard Smith of California; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth (Don) Hiley of Beaver Dam, Patricia Schade of Arizona, and Charles Hron of Juneau; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordy; brother, Laverne Hron; sisters, Doris Edmunds, Jane Keyser, Mary Pierce, twin sisters, Joyce and Kathleen in infancy, a baby sister; and other relatives.
Visitation for Rosemary will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
If desired, memorials in Rosemary’s name may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie Street, Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
