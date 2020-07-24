Smith, Rosemary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM—Rosemary E. Smith, age 87 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Rosemary was born in Morrisonville on March 17, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Sievert) Hron. On June 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to her husband, Gordon “Gordy” Smith in Beaver Dam. Rosemary was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church and active with the Retirees. In her free time, she could be found gardening, cooking, or spending time with her friends. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting the Beaver Dam Senior Center.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Patrick) Barry of Madison; step-children, Mark (Diane) Smith of Texas and Richard Smith of California; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth (Don) Hiley of Beaver Dam, Patricia Schade of Arizona, and Charles Hron of Juneau; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordy; brother, Laverne Hron; sisters, Doris Edmunds, Jane Keyser, Mary Pierce, twin sisters, Joyce and Kathleen in infancy, a baby sister; and other relatives.