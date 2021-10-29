Smith, Sherry Lynn

MT. CALVARY—Sherry Lynn Smith, age 72 of Mt. Calvary, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mt. Calvary.

Sherry was born on Jan. 20, 1949, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Norman and Rosella (Schraufnagel) Smith. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, class of 1967. Sherry was employed with various cheese factories for 30+ years. She loved tending to her flower garden and making crafts. Sherry enjoyed going fishing with her lifelong partner Carl J. Murray.

Sherry is survived by her son, Philip Tousey III and his fiancé Katherine Stephenson of Fond du Lac; daughter, Brandy and her husband Jody Overholt of Levering, Mich.; five grandchildren, Alexander, Jenna, Zander, Corbin and Finley; one great granddaughter, Rune; brother, Gary (Karol) Smith and sister, Bonita (Michael) Laue; sister-in-law, Ilene Smith; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving partner, Carl Murray; parents, Norman (Rose) Smith; two brothers, Timothy and Michael Smith.

Visitation for Sherry will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI. Following the visitation will be a committal service at Trenton Cemetery.