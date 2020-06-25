Smith, Stuart L. "Stu"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER - Stuart L. "Stu" Smith, age 87, transitioned to heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1933, in Fall River, the second son of Leonard and Lessie (Evans) Smith. Stu was a 1951 graduate of Cambria High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a tail gunner in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Stu was married to Virginia "Ginny" Huggett on June 11, 1955, in Fall River and together they had four children. Ginny spent many years working as a waitress at the Capri Supper Club in Columbus. Eventually, the couple purchased the business in 1985 and spent many years running the restaurant, with Stu behind the bar.

Up until the past 10-15 years, Stu enjoyed playing a good game of golf with his many friends. He was an active member of the Columbus Rotary Club, Columbus Lions Club and was very involved in the John C. Brossard VFW Post 2219 of Fall River. He served in various capacities and never missed marching in the Memorial Day parade.