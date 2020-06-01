Smith, William Lewis "Bill"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - William Lewis “Bill” Smith, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

Bill was born on Nov. 12, 1931, in Tyler, Texas, the son of John and Blanche Smith. He grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Fisk University and did post graduate work at UW-Madison.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean conflict. He was employed as a union organizer with the AFL-CIO workers union and was also affiliated with the UAW. He was an avid tennis player and was very active in progressive politics.

At the present, no services will take place. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.