Smith, William Lewis "Bill"

BARABOO - William Lewis “Bill” Smith, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.
Bill was born on Nov. 12, 1931, in Tyler, Texas, the son of John and Blanche Smith. He grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Fisk University and did post graduate work at UW-Madison.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean conflict. He was employed as a union organizer with the AFL-CIO workers union and was also affiliated with the UAW. He was an avid tennis player and was very active in progressive politics.
At the present, no services will take place. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)