Smothers, Ricky Dale

To sum up the life of Ricky Dale Smothers in just a couple sentences is next to impossible and to say Ricky was a good man is an understatement. The best word to describe him is dedicated, not only to his family and friends, but to his coworkers, job, and services to others. The only thing he put before his time as a firefighter and his time in the Marine Corps would be his love for his friends and family. Ricky D. Smothers leaves us as a proud marine, a heroic fireman, a loving husband, and a cherished father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a monetary donation to the Baraboo Fire Department or the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.

A very special thank you to Ricky's Dr. Logan and the UW Cardiology team for giving Ricky such compassionate care, and to the EMS, firemen and officers present at the time of his death, your work and dedication to your patients does not go unnoticed.