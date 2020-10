Snyder, Allen G. "Al"

PLAIN - Allen G. Snyder, known to friends as "Al," age 72, of Plain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 10, 1948, in Spring Green, the son of John H. and Laura M. (Hutter) Snyder. He attended River Valley High School and participated in wrestling and football. After graduating in 1966, Al attended MATC and obtained an Auto Mechanic Certification. Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Seabees from 1968 to 1974. He served overseas with NMCB-74 in Vietnam and Gulfport, Miss. Al was a long-time member of the American Legion, Post 235, in Spring Green. He supported many veterans charities, including Disabled American Veterans. Allen worked at Cardinal IG for 35 years. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, western movies and novels, and watching sports. In his younger days, Allen was a fisherman and hunter. He always especially liked spending time with friends and family, socializing and playing euchre. Allen was proud of his children, adored his grandchildren, and spent as much time with them as he could.