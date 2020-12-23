Sobeck, Lessetta Dora

MAUSTON - Lessetta Dora Sobeck, age 98, of Mauston, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born June 3, 1922, in New Miner, the daughter of William and Louise (Puttkammer) Winker. In 1926 the family moved to a farm in Lemonweir. She was united in marriage to John T. Sobeck on Feb. 20, 1946, in Waukon, Iowa.

Lessetta worked at the Rubber Mill in La Crosse prior to moving to Mauston, where she was employed at The Garment Factory. She served as the ILGU Union rep for many years.

She was active with her husband in the VFW and was a life-long member of the VFW auxiliary. She volunteered as a 4H leader, Girl Scout Leader and for the Senior Citizen Center making meals for Meals on Wheels and for elderly eating at the center.

Lessetta enjoyed cooking, gardening, working with plastic canvas, sewing and quilting. Her family and friends were often the recipients of her beautiful work.

She is survived by her children, Margaret (Lester) Pearson of Poynette, Wis., Mary (Dennis) Fargen of Austin, Minn., and James (Nancy) Sobeck of Moseley, Va.; her sister, Virginia Malwitz of Englewood, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Gary (Julie) Pagel, Sueann Dupont, John Fargen, Jayme (David) Kang and Janet Sobeck; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.