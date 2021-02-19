Sobrilsky, Jodie L.

BEAVER DAM - Jodie L. Sobrilsky, 63, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Private family funeral services for Jodie will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating.
Jodie Lynn was born on May 25, 1957, the daughter of Carl and Barbara (Griesbach) Paskey in Waupun, Wis. She was a 1975 graduate of Waupun High School. On Dec. 7, 1979, she was united in marriage with Lee A. Sobrilsky in Waupun, Wis.
Jodie had been employed at Vintage Parts in Beaver Dam for over 20 years. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Jodie was part of the Beaver Dam Auxiliary Police and was proud to help her community. She loved collecting lighthouses and had collected many throughout the years. Jodie was very talented in sewing and was also an avid quilter. She enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Jodie loved spending time with her family and especially her dear grandchildren.
Jodie will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, Lee; her three children, Jennifer Sobrilsky and Scott (Kara) Sobrilsky, both of Beaver Dam, and Rebekah (Preston) Roth of Waupun; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin, Abbygale, Isabella, Ephrum, Kaynen, Josslyn, Ellie, Alexander, Lillian, Oliver and Samuel; her two sisters, Jill (Tim) Vanderkin and Julie (Craig) Bronkhorst, both of Waupun; and her brother, Paul (Darcy) Paskey of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister in infancy.
Memorial donations in Jodie's name may be directed to the Beaver Dam Auxiliary Police Department.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)