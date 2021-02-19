Sobrilsky, Jodie L.

BEAVER DAM - Jodie L. Sobrilsky, 63, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Private family funeral services for Jodie will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating.

Jodie Lynn was born on May 25, 1957, the daughter of Carl and Barbara (Griesbach) Paskey in Waupun, Wis. She was a 1975 graduate of Waupun High School. On Dec. 7, 1979, she was united in marriage with Lee A. Sobrilsky in Waupun, Wis.

Jodie had been employed at Vintage Parts in Beaver Dam for over 20 years. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Jodie was part of the Beaver Dam Auxiliary Police and was proud to help her community. She loved collecting lighthouses and had collected many throughout the years. Jodie was very talented in sewing and was also an avid quilter. She enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Jodie loved spending time with her family and especially her dear grandchildren.