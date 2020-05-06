Soenksen, Jerry Lee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Jerry Lee Soenksen, age 79, of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Baraboo/LaValle, Wis., passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 12, 1941, the son of Herman and Eleanor (Toeber) Soenksen.

He is survived by his wife, Janelle, of Crossville, Tenn.; brother, Kenneth (Mildred) Soenksen of Marion, Iowa: son, Joel (Wendy) Soenksen of Baraboo, Wis.: daughter, Joleen (Jeff) Erdmann of North Freedom, Wis.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Vernon and Lucille Steward; sister, Delores Schmidt; brother-in-law, Clarence Schmidt; and granddaughter, Carley Soenksen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Loganville, Wis.