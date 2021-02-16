Solterman, Richard Gale

BARABOO - Richard Gale Solterman, age 91, of Baraboo, Wis., died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home. Richard Solterman was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Buffalo Township, Wis., the son of Richard D. and Marjorie (Cease) Solterman. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, from 1950 to 1954. He briefly went AWOL on Dec. 29, 1950, to marry Marlene Ravey in Waukegan, Ill. Richard and Marlene lived in Cuba during his service where their first child, Dawn, was born. After his service, he returned to Wisconsin and began to build a house on family land in Buffalo Township. He and Marlene went on to have two more children, Mark and Suzy. Richard worked for the State of Wisconsin's Department of Transportation as a district manager for 38 years. After retirement, he spent his summers golfing at Thal Acres in Westfield, Wis., and his winters in Texas with Marlene.
Richard and Marlene lived happily for 53 years until Marlene died in 2003. In 2006, Richard married Diane Hons, and remained so until his death. He had a tremendous effect on the lives that he touched, modeling patience, diplomacy, dignity, and unabashedly advocating for progressive thought and values. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by Diane, his second wife; and his three children, Dawn (Emmet) Campos, Driftwood, Texas, Mark Solterman, Austin, Texas, and Susan (Jim) Solterman Audette, St. Paul, Minn.; his only grandchild, Regina Campos, Austin, Texas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Solterman, Buffalo Township, Wis.; and sister, Betty Hirte, Delavan, Wis.
Richard will be buried at the United Presbyterian Cemetery, located two miles east of County Highway F on County Highway O in Buffalo Township, Marquette County. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Park Place Independent Living Facility and Agrace Hospice of Baraboo, Wis. A celebration of Richard's life will be held this summer or fall when all are able to convene safely as a family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)