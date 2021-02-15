Solterman, Richard Gale

BARABOO - Richard Gale Solterman, age 91, of Baraboo, Wis., died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home. Richard Solterman was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Buffalo Township, Wis., the son of Richard D. and Marjorie (Cease) Solterman. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, from 1950 to 1954. He briefly went AWOL on Dec. 29, 1950, to marry Marlene Ravey in Waukegan, Ill. Richard and Marlene lived in Cuba during his service where their first child, Dawn, was born. After his service, he returned to Wisconsin and began to build a house on family land in Buffalo Township. He and Marlene went on to have two more children, Mark and Suzy. Richard worked for the State of Wisconsin's Department of Transportation as a district manager for 38 years. After retirement, he spent his summers golfing at Thal Acres in Westfield, Wis., and his winters in Texas with Marlene.