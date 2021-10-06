Sonnenberg, Glenadean "Glenny"

Glenny was born to Arthur and Evelyn (Trachsel) Franke in Sheldon Township, Monroe County, Norwalk, Wis., on April 8, 1929, in the north bedroom of the Trachsel homestead. They moved to Mauston and grew up on the Franke family farm south of town. She attended the Alton Country one-room school, where she graduated from eighth grade. She then went to the Mauston High School and graduated in the Class of 1947.

Glenny is survived by her daughter, Anita Sonnenberg (John Fumelle) of Sun Prairie; a son, Rod (Marcia) Sonnenberg of Reedsburg; adopted daughter, Denise (Scott) Thayer of Wonewoc; a companion for six years, a special "Snoopy" the cat; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Lynn) Jasper of Boaz, Kristina Steiner of Boscobel, Brian (Jessica) Sonnenberg of Necedah, Trina Sonnenberg (Brian Shoemake) of Lyndon Station, Lacey Sonnenberg of Baton Rouge, La., and Amy (Cody) Pelton of Reedsburg; step-granddaughter, Yvonne Fumelle (Joe) Bracey of Madison; 15 great-grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Glasbrenner of Boscobel, Lucas Elrod of Richland Center, Christopher, Mariah, Hunter, Fisher, and Remington Steiner of Boscobel, Channing (born on Great-Grandma's 80th birthday), Presley, Gabriella, and Lincoln Sonnenberg of Necedah, Emma Ann Sonnenberg of Lyndon Station, Emmitt, and Weslee Pelton of Reedsburg, and Helena Bracey of Madison; and three great-great-grandchildren, Gabriella and JC Randall Glasbrenner of Boscobel, and Ava Jean Elrod of Richland Center. Glenny always said, "The older I get the greater I get." She is further survived by a brother, Robert "Bob" Franke of Mauston; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her extended family; and an abundance of friends and neighbors who soon became close to her heart.