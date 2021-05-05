Sonnenberg, Ronald L.

MAUSTON - Ronald L. Sonnenberg, 65, of Mauston, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, on the Sonnenberg home farm, with family at his side.

Ron was born June 20, 1955, in Mauston, Wis., to Harold and Glenadean (Franke) Sonnenberg.

Ron plowed many fields in his life, from the sand pile under the corner Oak tree, to the steep hillsides on the Sonnenberg family farm in Summit Township between Wonewoc and Mauston.

Ron enjoyed carpentry, farming and anything to do with the great outdoors. Ron was an avid sportsman and lived to hunt with family and friends. He could always play a mean game of cards! Ron learned from his father that a man could find value in a hard day's work. Work hard so you could play hard! He enjoyed making something out of nothing. Ron started working for Ritland Construction his junior year in high school, building pole buildings. Ron built and remodeled many homes, pole barns and garages in the Juneau County communities over the years. When winter time came he made the snow fly by plowing driveways and parking lots.

His passing will leave a tremendous void in the lives of so many; he was sometimes a standup comedian, although for health reasons he had to sit down. Ron was usually an instigator, never letting a good joke or prank go to waste. He knew how to make any situation lighter.