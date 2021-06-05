Sonsalla, Dorothy M. (Habermeyer)

WEST BARABOO—Dorothy M. (Habermeyer) Sonsalla, age 84, of West Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. The family had an early celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary the day before.

She was born in Taylor County, Wis., on June 24, 1936, to parents Edward and Louise (Fountain) Habermeyer of Stetsonville. She doesn’t remember that day because she was too young. Her mother passed when she was almost 3 years old, so her father and siblings raised her on the family farm. She was the youngest of six children, each of them helping on the farm until they moved away. She was the last to leave the farm when she married Everest “Ev” Sonsalla, ag teacher, on June 6, 1956, because he knew how to polka.

The couple lived in Enterprise, Ala., while Ev served in the U.S. Army. They moved to Portage, Wis., in 1958 and later to Baraboo from 1962-66 and Wisconsin Dells for a few years. They settled in Baraboo in 1969.