Sonsalla, Everest Edward "Ev"

BARABOO—Everest Edward “Ev” Sonsalla, age 89 of West Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 unexpectedly at home.
He was born in Independence, Wis. on March 19, 1932 to parents Ignatius and Catherine (Woychik) Sonsalla. Ev married Dorothy Habermeyer on June 6, 1956.
The couple lived in Enterprise, Alabama, while Ev served in the Army. They moved to Portage, Wis. in 1958 and later to Baraboo from 1962-66 and Wisconsin Dells for a few years. They settled in Baraboo in 1969.
He attended Independence schools from grade school until high school, and he graduated college from UW River Falls. He was a teacher at Dorchester, Wis., later enlisting in the Army as a Sergeant in both Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Rucker in Alabama; and after honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to teaching in Portage, Wis.
Ev was the Boy Scout Master for several years for troop #93. He enjoyed camping at Double KD Ranch with a pink camper, as well as camping with family and scouts. He loved helping people with any building projects, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #746 and Elks Club, devout member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, he was a member of the St. Joseph Parish Council, acting as the president for several years, and ushered for many years. He was involved in the pancake breakfasts for the Knights of Columbus.
Ev adored his grandchildren, and always took the opportunity to go on school trips or other functions with them. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were extremely important to him. He enjoyed gardening, canning, playing cards, dominos, working on his HAHSA; a waste oil burner to heat the home and the office, and he went to many farmers and businesses to collect their waste oil.
He is survived by children, Daniel Sonsalla of Baraboo, Dean Sonsalla of Baraboo, Diane (Will) Foreman of Otsego, Greg (Joy) Sonsalla of Baraboo, Vicki (Dale) Harmon of Mauston; and daughter-in-law, Heather Sonsalla of Merrillan; twelve grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Marion Paul of Abbotsford/Colby, Wis.; brother-in-law, Melvin Gebert of Medford; and sister-in-law, Bernice Sonsalla of Independence, along with many nieces, nephews, very dear cousins and many, many friends.
Ev was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; his parents; son, David Sonsalla; siblings, Bernice (Dick) Boland and their son Rick, John Sonsalla, Beatrice (Sister Jean) Sonsalla; siblings-in-law, Bill (Phyllis) Habermeyer and their son Wayne, Emery (Mabel) Habermeyer, Patricia Gebert and her daughter Donna, Ruth (Wayne) Bischel. And Ev and Dorothy’s special dog, Tanner.
A memorial mass is being held at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Thursday. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo.
As Ev would often say, “don’t take any wooden nickels” and “keep smiling.”
