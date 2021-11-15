Sonsalla, Everest Edward "Ev"

BARABOO—Everest Edward “Ev” Sonsalla, age 89 of West Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Independence, Wis. on March 19, 1932 to parents Ignatius and Catherine (Woychik) Sonsalla. Ev married Dorothy Habermeyer on June 6, 1956.

The couple lived in Enterprise, Alabama, while Ev served in the Army. They moved to Portage, Wis. in 1958 and later to Baraboo from 1962-66 and Wisconsin Dells for a few years. They settled in Baraboo in 1969.

He attended Independence schools from grade school until high school, and he graduated college from UW River Falls. He was a teacher at Dorchester, Wis., later enlisting in the Army as a Sergeant in both Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Rucker in Alabama; and after honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to teaching in Portage, Wis.