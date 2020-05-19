Gary was born May 24, 1940 in Orange County California, the son of Harold and Josie Dykstra Soodsma. Gary was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1958. Gary enlisted in the US Army National Guard, serving with the Red Arrow Division. He married Dena (Venhuizen), together they raised their three children on the family farm in Randolph. He was employed by National Rivet in Waupun as a machinist for 36 years. He enjoyed woodworking, having made tables and rocking chairs for his grandchildren. Gary was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church denomination. He was a member of Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam and volunteered at his church and many other community organizations.