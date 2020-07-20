Sopha, Alexander A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POYNETTE – Alexander A. Sopha, age 88, of Poynette, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Alexander was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in Phillips, Wis., the son of Alexander and Helen (Morauski) Sopha. He married Marilyn Wiesshoff on June 30, 1951. Al worked for the Heat and Frost Insulators Union, Local 19, for over 43 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sopha, Poynette; five children, Kristie (Mark) Marasch, Kentucky, Kevin Sopha, Lodi, Kay Sattler, Portage, Kim (Brenda) Sopha, Poynette, and Kirk (Teresa) Sopha, Poynette; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters, Larry (Glenda) Sopha, Minnesota, Roger (Madonna) Sopha, Arlington, Suzanne Brandt, Phillips, Wis., and Rebecca Sopha, Phillips; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers, Raymond, Robert, Steven and Eugene.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, where a sharing of memories will be held at 4 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing standards, only 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks will be required and provided as necessary. Burial will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.