Sorenson, Goldie A.

She was born Sept. 8, 1927, to Arthur and Delia (Moody) Hams. She graduated from Kendall High School. Goldie was joined in marriage to Vernard Sorenson on April 25, 1945, at the Parsonage of the Methodist Church of Elroy. While she lived in the Elroy area, she worked hard for the canning company in Hillsboro, then for Kroeger Grocery until they closed. She then went on to become a CNA, all while being a wife of a farmer and mother of five. Once she and her husband retired, they moved to New Lisbon.