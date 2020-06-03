Sorenson, Margaret "Peggy" A.

REESEVILLE/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Margaret "Peggy" A. Sorenson, 79, of Reeseville and previously of Prairie du Chien, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Peggy was born on Dec. 23, 1940 the daughter of George and Dorothy (Bremmer) Jeffers in Prairie du Chien. She was united in marriage in 1973 and deeply loved by John “Dale” Sorenson. Peggy was a master needle pointer and gifted family and friends with her creations. Peggy could out answer anyone in trivia games, she was a voracious reader, movie buff and quick as a wit, always the smartest in the room. She was an amazing cook, loved music and bingo. Peggy had a heart of gold; she loved animals and would help any stray. Her family was blessed to have her, and she graced everyone in her life with love, comfort, support and a good laugh and story. She taught everyone how to love, laugh, gather and have fun. She was one in a million and we were all lucky to know her.
She will be dearly missed by her husband; Dale, children; John Sorenson, Jill (Dan) Petersen, Karen (Dean) Muehl, all of Waukesha, Ginger Bonneau of Chicago and Daniel Sorenson of Waukesha, her sister; Ginger (Zeke) DesRocher of Prairie du Chien, seven grandchildren; Joseph, Jesse, Hunter, Holly, Kristin, Rebecca and Courtney, nieces; Christy (Scott) Burkitt and Heather DesRocher. Peggy is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; George and Dorothy, parents-in-law; John and Jeanette, and sister-in-law; Barbara Vannucci.
A graveside service in Prairie du Chien will take place at a later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. To make an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)