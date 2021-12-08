Southworth, Faith Trudy (Hawkins)

NEW LISBON - Faith Trudy (Hawkins) Southworth, age 75, of New Lisbon, died with her sons by her side Dec. 1, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon, Wis. Faye was born June 22, 1946, in Mauston, Wis., daughter of Robert and Ann (Daus) Hawkins. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1964, and that same month she married John Roderick Southworth. Together they resided the rest of their lives in New Lisbon, where they raised their two sons, Robert and Randy.

Faye worked at New Lisbon IGA, New Lisbon School and Juneau County with the Senior Meals program. Faye and Johnny were extremely active members in their community. In her younger years Faye enjoyed snowmobiling and boating, and was an excellent bowler and trapshooter. She attended countless sporting events and activities her kids and grandkids took part in, as well as many other Rocket events over the years. Faye was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary 110 for 35 years, the Cemetery Board, and the United Methodist Church, and at countless volunteering efforts in this community you would usually see her selling tickets or collecting money.