Spang, Nicholas John IV

BEAVER DAM - Nicholas John Spang IV, age 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1947, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Nicholas John III and Leta Spang, along with his twin sister, Nanetta.

Nicholas graduated from UW-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in agricultural science. After graduation, he was a farmer, district sales manager for Alfa Laval Inc., senior marketing specialist for Wisconsin Electric, and eventually he retired from a general manager position at Apache Stainless & Mepaco in Beaver Dam, Wis. His sons will remember him as their baseball and soccer coach, a handyman, dog lover, pine wood derby car maker, and Tom Brady fan...who was proud of his sons and loved watching his grandchildren's various endeavors.

Nicholas is survived by his sons, Nicholas V (Nicole), Nathan, and Matthew (Rachel); grandchildren, Mychala, Nicholas VI, Jillian, Ryder, and Jaden; ex-wives, Judith Vande Berg and Rose Mary Benson; and sisters, Phyllis (Marvin) Gerhartz, Dorothy Spang, Judith Spang, and Nanetta Penterman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas III and Leta; as well as his brother, Alvin.

Per Nicholas' request, there will be a private family service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.