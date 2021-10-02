Sparks, Kathleen V.

AUSTIN, Texas - Kathleen Veronica "Kathy" Aird Wolf Sparks, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2021.

She was born in Pearson, Wis., on Dec. 24, 1941, grew up there and graduated from Pearson High. In 1959 she met Bernard Wolf, whom she married on Aug. 6, 1960. Together they had four daughters and settled in Milwaukee. In 1974 they moved from Wisconsin to Idaho, where they enjoyed an active life. Kathleen worked for USF&G Insurance and was a member of the Insurance Women. She was a faithful ISU Bengal Booster and always loved football and the Utah Jazz. Although they later divorced, Kathy and Bernie continued to be good friends as their children's families expanded.

In 1986 Kathy moved to Utah to further a career with USF&G Insurance Company. After many years she moved on to Bear River Insurance until her retirement in 1999. At the same time she reconnected with an old friend, George Sparks. The love birds married in 1999 and enjoyed a new life together full of love, laughter and new adventures, being "Snowbirds" from their home base in Portage, Wis., where she volunteered at Divine Savior Hospital.