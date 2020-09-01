Spaulding, Howard F.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Howard F. Spaulding, 69, of the town of Columbus passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

A visitation for Howard will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the family farm, W11638 Drolshagen Road, Columbus, WI 53925. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Peter Ostrander officiating and will conclude with military honors. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The family requests that all attending wear face coverings and practice social distancing for the health and wellbeing of all in attendance.

Howard graduated from Eagle Bend High School. He attended vocational school and graduated in the auto mechanics and the small engine repair programs. He used those skills and technical knowledge to bless many throughout his life.

Howard joined the United States Army Reserve and faithfully served his country for 36 years. He worked on Army equipment at the AMSA Center in Madison, Wis. Howard attained the rank of Master Sergeant and was presented many awards during his years of service including the Meritorious Service Metal.