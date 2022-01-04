Sperger, Courtland A., Sr.

Courtland was born on Feb. 1, 1925, at home in LeRoy, Wis., to Ruben and Vida Sperger. Courtland was united in marriage to Romona Bauer on Sept. 7, 1946, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, LeRoy. In 1950, Courtland and Romona moved to the Town of Alto, where he farmed with his sons and grandsons. He continued living there until his death. Despite having only an eighth grade education, he had many accomplishments and was well respected in the community. He was chairman of the Alto Fair Board for many years, chairman of the Alto Dairy Board and the Alto Town Board, and served on the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, the Federal Land Bank, and other organizations.