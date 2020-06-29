Spittel, Marilyn J. "Queenie"

HORICON - Marilyn J. "Queenie" Spittel, 83, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Marilyn was born the daughter of Leon and Alvina (Hoepner) Reible on Sept. 26, 1936 in Theresa. On Dec. 29, 1956, she was married to Lynn "Buck" Spittel in Dubuque, Iowa.
Marilyn was a faithful member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. She enjoyed bowling, casinos and going on Fall color road trips. Marilyn loved watching her grandchildren's sports. She was a huge fan of Horicon High School girls' softball.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Buck; her children: Douglas (Vicki) Spittel of Menomonee Falls, Toni (Jerome) Haas of Beaver Dam and Dean Spittel of Juneau; three grandchildren: Patrick Haas, Laura (Mike) DeStefanis and Kelly (Stephen) Capela; three great grandchildren: Sophia, Daphne and Simon; also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Susan (Irving) Curry and grandson Daniel Haas.
Private family services for Marilyn will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Vojta officiating.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the wonderful nurses and staff at Hillside Manor for all of their care and support shown to Queenie and her family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
