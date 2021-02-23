Sprecher, Rose Claire "Demi" (Bisch)

Her professional career began at St. Mary's Ringling Hospital in Baraboo in 1955 and continued until her retirement in 1995 from St. Clare Hospital. During that time, caring for patients with diabetes awoke the need for a unified standard of care and patient education of diabetes, including discharge planning. To that end she privately enrolled in an authorized program and became a certified diabetic educator. With medical and administrative support, Demi developed an outpatient diabetic education program at St. Clare Hospital based on National Diabetes guidelines.

Family and friends were always foremost in Bud and Demi's life, including weekly summer camping excursions, annual Canadian fishing trips, yearly USS Luzon Navy reunions in cities all across the country, and attending their kids and grandkids sports programs and school activities. She loved watching Badgers, Brewers, and Packers games, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. At one time playing bridge and currently weekly games of hand and foot with former BHS classmates was a must thing. Another highlight was hosting the pre-Christmas Cookie Bake for the grandkids and great-grandkids at their home on Lake Redstone.