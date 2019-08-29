GREENFIELD - Sr. John Marie Budde SSND, born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019, age 85. Survived by her siblings, Jean (Robert A.) Daniels, John (Phyllis) Budde, Lynn (the late Wilton) Zick, Christine (Christopher) Bauer; her sister-in-law, Kathy Budde; nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Evelyn; her brother, Robert; and her sister, Audrey (Joseph) Hankes.
A Wake Service will be celebrated Wednesday, September 4, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
