Sromalski, Frank

JACKSON – Frank Sromalski, age 80, was born into Eternal Life on Dec. 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Susan (nee Schenker); loving dad of Pat (Amy), David "D.J." (Stacy), and Sara (Brian) Galovits; doting and proud Boppa of Ashley Ann, Jacob Andrew, Rachel Marie, Erin Anne, Alex Richard, Annabelle Rose, and Claire Susan; and dear brother of John (the late Diane) and Bob (Kate). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Frank retired from Vilter Manufacturing after 30 plus years of service. He will be missed.