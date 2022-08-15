July 16, 1974—August 3, 2022

Stacey E. Lorenz, age 48, passed away at home, Wednesday August 3, 2022, after a hard fight with Esophageal Cancer. He was born to Russ and Edith Lorenz on July 16, 1974. He graduated from Grayslake High School in 1994. After graduation, he met his wife, Kari Lorenz, and they were married in 2005 after 10 years of courtship.

Stacey is an avid car lover and graduated from the MATC Auto Mechanic program in 2002. He was involved in many car shows and helped in any way he could. His motor family held a great place in his heart. Stacey will be forever remembered by those that knew him for his amazing heart. He was so very kind and always reached out with a helping hand. If he knew you, you were family, and he was ready to greet you with a smile and a hug. He brought light and laughter to any situation. The love he had for his family was extensive and he was always beaming with pride when he spoke of them. He left the world a better place. Rest easy, Stace.

He is survived by his wife, Kari Lorenz; daughter, Kyla Lorenz; mother, Edith (Wilcox) Lorenz; and father, Russ Lorenz.

He was preceded in in death by his mother-in-law, Mardi (Derer) Scheske.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society in Stacey’s name. This way he can continue to help in his death the way he was so quick to help in his life.

We would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and doctors within the UW Carbone Cancer Center, as well as the Hospice team within the SSM at home Hospice Care. The loving care you all showed Stacey will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 to 1:00 PM at Grasse Funeral home in Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.