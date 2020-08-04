Stafford, Robert G.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton at a later date.

Bob was born the son of Henry and Lillian (White) Stafford on June 19, 1940, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1958 graduate of the Beaver Dam High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Johnson on Jan. 12, 1963, in Beaver Dam. Bob retired from APV Crepaco Co. in Lake Mills as a machinist. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. He and his wife Betty loved to go for car rides, attend parades and fairs, go on train and boat rides, and drive in their 1957 Chevy. Bob also had a passion for repairing and collecting clocks and watches; he was a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc.