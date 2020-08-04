Stafford, Robert G.

BEAVER DAM - Robert G. Stafford, 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton at a later date.
Bob was born the son of Henry and Lillian (White) Stafford on June 19, 1940, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1958 graduate of the Beaver Dam High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Johnson on Jan. 12, 1963, in Beaver Dam. Bob retired from APV Crepaco Co. in Lake Mills as a machinist. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. He and his wife Betty loved to go for car rides, attend parades and fairs, go on train and boat rides, and drive in their 1957 Chevy. Bob also had a passion for repairing and collecting clocks and watches; he was a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Bonnie (Craig) Grebel of Beaver Dam, and Becky (Jerry) Klas of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Lori Stafford of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren, Heather (Howie) Gundlach, Keith Grebel, Marie (Jonas) Ibarra, Brian (Jenny) Grebel, Kevin (Erica) Grebel, Zacchary (Rocheal) Stafford, Elizabeth (SF Matt Jensen) Stafford, Christopher (Pam) Stafford, Hannah (Santos) Chavez, Theodore Stafford, Trevor (SF Morgan Long) Klas and Gavin Klas; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Robert) Rollinson; brother, Timothy Stafford; and his loving cat, Disney. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty, in 2019; infant son, Brian; son, Bruce Stafford; grandson, Ayden Stafford; brother-in-law, John Hughes; and nephew, Chet Hughes.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Eileen Goodman for giving Disney a forever home and Mary Morgan for her treasured friendship. They also wish to thank the nurses of Prairie Ridge Health's ICU.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For more information or online condolences visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
