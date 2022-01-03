Stalker, Leroy (Lee) Gerald

Lee was born on Aug. 17, 1960 in Pontiac, Mich. to Arland and Donna Belle (Reed) Stalker. Lee attended Madison High School in Madison Heights Michigan and served in the U.S. Army. Lee was a skilled welder. He loved fishing, tinkering with cars, watching the Detroit Lions, and spending time with his family. Lee always had a great sense of humor and was always joking around.