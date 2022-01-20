Stanford, Mitchell E.

ENDEAVOR – Mitchell E. Stanford, age 31, of Endeavor, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Mitch was born on March 15, 1990, in Madison, Wis., the son of Edward and Lisa (Jones) Stanford. He enjoyed working at Penda Corp., as a forklift driver. Mitch enjoyed hunting and fishing, nature and animals. He loved music and spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Ed, Endeavor; his brother, Eric Stanford, Endeavor; his loving girlfriend, Julia Mauricio, Portage; his grandmother, Anna Jones, Endeavor; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah; his grandparents, John and Betty Stanford and Douglas Jones; an aunt, Roxanna Reichhoff; and a cousin, Joseph Shabazz.

Mitchell was a very thoughtful and caring young man, with a great capacity for love. He could light up any room with his smile and his laugh was infectious. This wonderful young man and his bright, promising future were stolen from us by addiction. If you or someone you love is struggling, please seek help.

Private family services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Inurnment will be in Moundville Cemetery.