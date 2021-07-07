Stange, Frederick W. "Fritz"

BEAVER DAM - Frederick W. "Fritz" Stange, age 91, of the Township of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hillside Manor.
There will be a visitation at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Frederick William Stange was born on March 7, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Herman and Ella (Knoll) Stange. On June 18, 1955, he was united in marriage with Mary Meyer at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Fritz operated his family farm between Juneau and Beaver Dam all of his life. He also was a cattle groomer for many other farms in the Beaver Dam and surrounding areas. For nine years, Fritz worked for Cromheecke Excavating. He was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, where he served as an usher for over 60 years.
In Fritz's eyes there was no such thing as a stranger, just a friend he was yet to meet. He could start a conversation with anyone and had the gift of gab. He was a good man and would give you the shirt off his back, and would help anyone in their time of need.
Fritz is survived by his children, Daniel (Jodi) Stange of Howards Grove and Sandra (Richard) Hughes of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Katrina (Jacob) Wietzke, Erin Stange and Brianna Stange; great-grandchildren, Liam, Makayla and Maverick; sisters, Evaline Lidtke of Beaver Dam and Helen Zweig of Watertown; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary, in 2016; his brothers, Clarence, Herman Jr., Earl and Milton; and a sister, Ethel Nedow.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Hospital and Hillside Manor for the care and empathy they provided during this difficult time.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
