Stange, Frederick W. "Fritz"

BEAVER DAM - Frederick W. "Fritz" Stange, age 91, of the Township of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hillside Manor.

There will be a visitation at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Frederick William Stange was born on March 7, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Herman and Ella (Knoll) Stange. On June 18, 1955, he was united in marriage with Mary Meyer at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Fritz operated his family farm between Juneau and Beaver Dam all of his life. He also was a cattle groomer for many other farms in the Beaver Dam and surrounding areas. For nine years, Fritz worked for Cromheecke Excavating. He was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, where he served as an usher for over 60 years.

In Fritz's eyes there was no such thing as a stranger, just a friend he was yet to meet. He could start a conversation with anyone and had the gift of gab. He was a good man and would give you the shirt off his back, and would help anyone in their time of need.