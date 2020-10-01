Stange, Herman Gilbert

HORICON - Herman G. Stange Jr., 93, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Herman was born the son of Herman and Ella (Knoll) Stange Sr. on Dec. 6, 1926 in Beaver Dam. Herman served his country in the U.S. Army. He was married to Betty Rahn on April 21, 1951 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Herman began his working career as a dairy farmer and later went into farm equipment and automobile sales.

Herman was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the Juneau American Legion. Herman was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty throughout the United States and taking casino trips together. Herman and Betty loved to dance both Polkas and Waltzes. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers.