Stange, Kenneth "Scoop" C.

Kenneth was born on April 3, 1937 the son of Carl and Helen (Baysinger) Stange in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Ken proudly served his country in the United States National Guard for eight years. He married Beverly Steger on June 23, 1956 and together had five children. Later on July 26, 1994, he was united in marriage with Mary Jean (Schmid) Wolfgram.

Ken happily worked for John Deere Horicon Works for over 31 years. He was hardworking and extremely grateful and appreciative of his career and that John Deere took a chance and hired him. Ken enjoyed coaching Baseball and Hockey for many years. He was well known for taking an “underdog team” and coaching them to a championship or very close to it by instilling the team with the ethics of discipline, hard work and of course fun. Ken was instrumental in the building of the Family Center Hockey and Skating Rink in Beaver Dam. He was a faithful member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam. He was also a member of the Beaver Dam Country Club senior golf league. Ken was an avid Packer, Badger, Brewers and Bucks fan.