Stange, Kenneth "Scoop" C.

BEAVER DAM—Kenneth “Scoop” C. Stange, 83, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Christmas evening at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A private family service for Ken will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton, Wisconsin.
Kenneth was born on April 3, 1937 the son of Carl and Helen (Baysinger) Stange in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Ken proudly served his country in the United States National Guard for eight years. He married Beverly Steger on June 23, 1956 and together had five children. Later on July 26, 1994, he was united in marriage with Mary Jean (Schmid) Wolfgram.
Ken happily worked for John Deere Horicon Works for over 31 years. He was hardworking and extremely grateful and appreciative of his career and that John Deere took a chance and hired him. Ken enjoyed coaching Baseball and Hockey for many years. He was well known for taking an “underdog team” and coaching them to a championship or very close to it by instilling the team with the ethics of discipline, hard work and of course fun. Ken was instrumental in the building of the Family Center Hockey and Skating Rink in Beaver Dam. He was a faithful member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam. He was also a member of the Beaver Dam Country Club senior golf league. Ken was an avid Packer, Badger, Brewers and Bucks fan.
Ken will be deeply missed by his wife Mary, his five children: Lisa (Brian) Gilmore, Patrice Stange, Stephanie (Jeff) Daugherty, Jessica (Andy) Kohn and David (Barbara) Stange; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his sister Kathryn “Kitty” Strickler; his step children: Paul (Kerry) Wolfgram, Deborah Hyke and Diane (John) Biel; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Emilie Schmidt, Marilyn Zietlow and Shawn Schmid; his former wife Beverly Stange; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother Kathryn (who raised him), great granddaughter Savanah; brother-in-law Fred Strickler, in-laws John and Elaine Schmid, step granddaughter Samantha Butterbrodt, step son-in-law Charles Hyke and other relatives and friends.
Ken’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Saurabh Rajgure and the entire staff of the Oncology Clinic, Dr. Carchman of UW Hospital-Madison, Hillside Home Care and Hospice, especially registered nurse Amy, and his ENTIRE church family at Trinity Methodist Church in Beaver Dam. The kindness, compassion and caring shown to the family will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ken’s name may be directed to Trinity Church United Methodist or to Hillside Home Care and Hospice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.kepsellfh.com.
