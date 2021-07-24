Stangl, John C.

BEAVER DAM - John C. Stangl, age 69, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home in Beaver Dam.
There will be a memorial gathering at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at church beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating.
John Carl Stangl was born on July 28, 1951, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Benjamin and Mary (Kiefer) Stangl. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1969. On Aug. 4, 1973, John was united in marriage with Cathy S. Manthe at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. In 1967, John began working at Herter's in Beaver Dam and went on to work at Kindt Lumber (Pro Build Lumber) until 2007 when he went to work at Fleet Farm. He designed The Pet Depot, a company in which he was a silent partner. John served as a Beaver Dam volunteer firefighter from 1980 to 1989. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and wood carving. He also enjoyed spending time at the LB Ranch and looked forward to the annual Christmas cribbage tournament with his family. John was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy; two sons, Ryan (Laura) Stangl of Watertown and Kurt (Veronica) Stangl of Horicon; three granddaughters, Meg, Mae, and Cora; four step-grandchildren, Joscie, Lucca, Angelina, and Miranda; a step-great-granddaughter, Rosie; two sisters, Kathy Porter and Betty (Bruce) Riggs; three brothers-in-law, Byron (Norma) Manthe, Warren (companion: Surachat) Manthe, and Alan (Jennifer) Manthe; two sisters-in-law, Janeen (Charles) Bath and Connie (Douglas) Feuling; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mary Stangl; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Shirley Manthe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John C. Stangl's name to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
