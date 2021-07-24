Stangl, John C.

John Carl Stangl was born on July 28, 1951, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Benjamin and Mary (Kiefer) Stangl. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1969. On Aug. 4, 1973, John was united in marriage with Cathy S. Manthe at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. In 1967, John began working at Herter's in Beaver Dam and went on to work at Kindt Lumber (Pro Build Lumber) until 2007 when he went to work at Fleet Farm. He designed The Pet Depot, a company in which he was a silent partner. John served as a Beaver Dam volunteer firefighter from 1980 to 1989. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and wood carving. He also enjoyed spending time at the LB Ranch and looked forward to the annual Christmas cribbage tournament with his family. John was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.